AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Embiid 48 30.5 374-779 .480 57-172 346-427 .810 1151 24.0
Harris 69 34.6 532-1131 .470 126-346 165-204 .809 1355 19.6
Simmons 57 35.4 375-647 .580 2-7 185-298 .621 937 16.4
Richardson 52 30.9 260-614 .423 77-234 109-136 .801 706 13.6
Horford 64 30.7 306-687 .445 92-271 60-78 .769 764 11.9
Burks 15 19.4 54-125 .432 25-62 28-34 .824 161 10.7
Korkmaz 68 21.6 229-534 .429 132-334 62-85 .729 652 9.6
Milton 36 19.7 120-239 .502 53-118 46-59 .780 339 9.4
Robinson 12 18.9 37-71 .521 6-21 9-9 1.000 89 7.4
Burke 25 13.2 59-127 .465 16-38 13-18 .722 147 5.9
Ennis 49 15.8 100-226 .442 37-106 48-61 .787 285 5.8
Scott 64 17.6 131-322 .407 73-206 25-30 .833 360 5.6
Thybulle 61 19.3 101-247 .409 52-149 25-41 .610 279 4.6
Neto 51 11.7 82-181 .453 28-72 30-35 .857 222 4.4
O'Quinn 26 9.9 35-72 .486 7-23 10-19 .526 87 3.3
Pelle 20 8.9 18-35 .514 0-0 6-12 .500 42 2.1
Shayok 2 5.0 1-5 .200 1-3 0-0 .000 3 1.5
Smith 7 4.6 3-11 .273 0-3 2-4 .500 8 1.1
Bolden 4 3.5 2-3 .667 0-1 0-2 .000 4 1.0
TEAM 69 241.1 2819-6056 .465 784-2166 1169-1552 .753 7591 110.0
OPPONENTS 69 241.1 2738-5925 .462 706-1994 1253-1680 .746 7435 107.8

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Embiid 136 438 574 12.0 150 3.1 166 1 43 148 63
Harris 66 409 475 6.9 215 3.1 164 0 52 104 38
Simmons 113 331 444 7.8 455 8.0 186 0 119 200 33
Richardson 38 125 163 3.1 155 3.0 128 0 50 97 35
Horford 102 341 443 6.9 256 4.0 132 0 52 72 59
Burks 7 37 44 2.9 27 1.8 20 0 9 14 0
Korkmaz 17 140 157 2.3 74 1.1 93 0 37 53 16
Milton 13 67 80 2.2 89 2.5 83 0 20 43 7
Robinson 12 22 34 2.8 11 .9 15 0 8 3 2
Burke 15 20 35 1.4 53 2.1 21 0 7 12 1
Ennis 48 102 150 3.1 41 .8 85 0 23 31 14
Scott 58 170 228 3.6 48 .8 86 0 20 25 5
Thybulle 38 53 91 1.5 74 1.2 129 0 85 47 43
Neto 11 44 55 1.1 81 1.6 48 0 23 44 5
O'Quinn 32 66 98 3.8 35 1.3 35 0 5 18 22
Pelle 16 44 60 3.0 7 .4 39 0 1 13 25
Shayok 0 3 3 1.5 1 .5 0 0 0 1 0
Smith 0 2 2 .3 2 .3 4 0 3 2 0
Bolden 0 1 1 .2 0 .0 4 0 1 2 0
TEAM 722 2415 3137 45.5 1774 25.7 1438 1 558 980 368
OPPONENTS 598 2297 2895 42.0 1561 22.6 1418 2 480 963 269