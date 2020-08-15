https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Philadelphia-6-N-Y-Mets-5-15485801.php
Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 5
|New York
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|5
|12
|5
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|6
|Nimmo cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|McCutchen dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Conforto rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Alonso 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Harper rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Smith lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Canó dh
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Ramos c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Segura 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Giménez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bruce lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Guillorme 2b
|3
|0
|3
|1
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1-Hamilton pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quinn cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Dozier 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|New York
|112
|000
|001
|—
|5
|Philadelphia
|020
|030
|001
|—
|6
E_Realmuto (1). DP_New York 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_New York 10, Philadelphia 8. 2B_Guillorme (2), Gregorius (1), Bruce (3), Hoskins (3). HR_Smith (5), Canó (2), Realmuto (8).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Lockett
|6
|7
|5
|5
|2
|5
|Betances
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Wilson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lugo, L, 1-2
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Philadelphia
|Howard
|3
|1-3
|7
|4
|3
|2
|2
|Álvarez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Parker
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Morgan, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hunter, H, 1
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Neris, W, 1-0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
Álvarez pitched to 2 batters in the 5th, Parker pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Morgan pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Lockett (Hoskins).
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Marty Foster; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:24.
