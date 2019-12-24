Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Rangers 1

N.Y. Rangers 0 1 0 — 1 Philadelphia 0 1 4 — 5

First Period_None. Penalties_Buchnevich, New (Tripping), 0:55; Sanheim, Phi (Hooking), 7:18; Myers, Phi (Tripping), 8:14; McKegg, New (Tripping), 10:57.

Second Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Fast 5 (McKegg, Skjei), 6:44 (sh). 2, Philadelphia, Sanheim 1 (Braun, Konecny), 19:58. Penalties_Strome, New (Hooking), 1:28; Voracek, Phi (Tripping), 3:16; Howden, New (Slashing), 5:59; Konecny, Phi (Hooking), 13:01; McKegg, New (Slashing), 15:37.

Third Period_3, Philadelphia, Hayes 8 (Farabee, van Riemsdyk), 7:31. 4, Philadelphia, Sanheim 2 (Giroux, Couturier), 15:49. 5, Philadelphia, Hayes 9 (Braun, van Riemsdyk), 17:15. 6, Philadelphia, Aube-Kubel 0 (Voracek, Sanheim), 19:02 (pp). Penalties_DeAngelo, New (Roughing), 18:09.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 8-14-13_35. Philadelphia 12-7-11_30.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 0 of 4; Philadelphia 1 of 6.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Lundqvist 8-7-3 (30 shots-25 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 12-7-3 (35-34).

A_19,776 (19,543). T_2:30.

Referees_Francis Charron, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Julien Fournier.