Philadelphia 34, N.Y. Giants 17
|Philadelphia
|3
|7
|7
|17
|—
|34
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|3
|14
|0
|—
|17
Phi_FG Elliott 31, 3:39.
NYG_FG Rosas 37, 5:16.
Phi_Perkins 24 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 1:52.
NYG_Tate 20 pass from D.Jones (Rosas kick), 9:41.
Phi_B.Scott 7 run (Elliott kick), 2:21.
NYG_Barkley 68 run (Rosas kick), 2:05.
Phi_FG Elliott 50, 13:58.
Phi_B.Scott 2 run (Elliott kick), 13:00.
Phi_B.Scott 2 run (Elliott kick), 6:14.
A_75,029.
___
|Phi
|NYG
|First downs
|25
|19
|Total Net Yards
|400
|397
|Rushes-yards
|31-121
|21-122
|Passing
|279
|275
|Punt Returns
|2-3
|4-22
|Kickoff Returns
|1-4
|5-115
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-3
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-40-0
|28-47-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-10
|4-26
|Punts
|7-43.3
|6-42.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-55
|4-48
|Time of Possession
|31:25
|28:35
___
RUSHING_Philadelphia, Scott 19-54, Sanders 9-52, Wentz 3-15. N.Y. Giants, Barkley 17-92, Jones 3-26, Allen 1-4.
PASSING_Philadelphia, Wentz 23-40-0-289. N.Y. Giants, Jones 28-47-1-301.
RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Ward 6-43, Scott 4-84, Goedert 4-65, Perkins 4-50, Sanders 3-(minus 1), Burnett 2-48. N.Y. Giants, K.Smith 8-98, Tate 5-68, Shepard 5-39, D.Slayton 4-50, Barkley 3-25, Latimer 2-12, Allen 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.