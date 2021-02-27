Philadelphia 3, Buffalo 0

Philadelphia 1 2 0 — 3 Buffalo 0 0 0 — 0 First Period_1, Philadelphia, Couturier 4 (Sanheim), 14:22. Second Period_2, Philadelphia, Gostisbehere 2 (Couturier, van Riemsdyk), 14:33. 3, Philadelphia, Laughton 5 (Lindblom, Voracek), 18:54. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 11-15-13_39. Buffalo 6-8-9_23. Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 3; Buffalo 0 of 3. Goalies_Philadelphia, Elliott 5-1-0 (23 shots-23 saves). Buffalo, Hutton 1-5-1 (39-36). A_0 (19,070). T_2:23. Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Jesse Marquis. More for youSportsNo. 1 UConn at Butler: Time, TV and what you need to knowBy Doug BonjourSports'The future is female': Renee Montgomery part of group to...By Mike Anthony