Philadelphia 3, Boston 2

Philadelphia Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 3 7 3 Totals 31 2 6 2 Hoskins dh 3 1 1 0 Betts rf 4 0 1 0 Realmuto 1b 4 0 0 0 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 Harper rf 4 1 1 0 Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 Segura ss 4 1 1 2 Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 Owings pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Kingery 3b 4 0 2 1 Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 C.Hernández 2b 4 0 2 0 Vázquez c 3 0 1 0 Haseley cf 3 0 0 0 Moreland 1b 3 1 1 0 Knapp c 4 0 0 0 Holt 2b 2 0 0 0 Travis ph 1 0 0 0 M.Hernández 2b 0 0 0 0 Bradley Jr. cf 3 1 2 2

Philadelphia 300 000 000 — 3 Boston 002 000 000 — 2

DP_Philadelphia 1, Boston 0. LOB_Philadelphia 7, Boston 3. 2B_Harper (31), Segura (29), Vázquez (20), Bogaerts (43). HR_Bradley Jr. (15). SB_Betts (13), Haseley (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Nola W,12-3 7 4 2 2 1 7 Álvarez H,9 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Morin H,3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Neris S,22-26 1 1 0 0 0 0

Boston Johnson L,1-2 3 2-3 6 3 3 2 4 Walden 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Taylor 1 0 0 0 0 2 Brasier 1 0 0 0 0 1 Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 1 Barnes 1 0 0 0 1 2

WP_Johnson, Barnes.

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:17. A_37,712 (37,731).