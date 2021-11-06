Philadelphia 2, Washington 1

Philadelphia 0 2 0 - 2 Washington 0 0 1 - 1 First Period_None. Second Period_1, Philadelphia, Brassard 2 (Atkinson, Braun), 11:18. 2, Philadelphia, Couturier 5 (Giroux, Ristolainen), 15:44. Third Period_3, Washington, Leason 2 (Carlson, McMichael), 6:02. Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 12-14-6_32. Washington 6-11-15_32. Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 1; Washington 0 of 3. Goalies_Philadelphia, Jones 3-0-0 (32 shots-31 saves). Washington, Vanecek 2-2-3 (32-30). A_18,573 (18,277). T_2:23. Referees_Garrett Rank, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Kilian McNamara, Derek Nansen.