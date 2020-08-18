https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Philadelphia-2-Montreal-0-15493382.php
Philadelphia 2, Montreal 0
Recommended Video:
|Philadelphia
|1
|1
|0
|—
|2
|Montreal
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Period_1, Philadelphia, Raffl 2 (Voracek, Couturier), 6:32.
Second Period_2, Philadelphia, Myers 2 (Hayes, Konecny), 17:04.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 10-5-7_22. Montreal 7-10-12_29.
Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 3; Montreal 0 of 2.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Hart 5-1-0 (29 shots-29 saves). Montreal, Price 4-4-0 (22-20).
A_0 (18,819). T_2:22.
Referees_Frederick L'Ecuyer, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Bryan Pancich.
View Comments