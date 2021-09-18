Peters, Rangers stop Lynn, AL Central-leading White Sox 2-1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — DJ Peters’ pinch-hit single drove home the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and the Texas Rangers beat former teammate Lance Lynn and the AL Central-leading Chicago White Sox 2-1 on Saturday night.

Chicago's magic number over Cleveland to clinch the division remained at five.

The White Sox were managed by bench coach Miguel Cairo while Tony La Russa served an automatic one-game suspension for reliever Mike Wright Jr. intentionally hitting Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani with a pitch on Thursday. Wright appealed his three-game suspension.

Five Texas pitchers combined on a three-hitter in ending a three-game skid. Yasmani Grandal hit his 21st home run in the Chicago sixth.

Peters greeted reliever Garrett Crochet with a single that brought home Nathaniel Lowe. Andy Ibanez was thrown out at the plate on the play by center fielder Luis Robert.

Both Texas runs were charged to Lynn (10-5). It was his first appearance against his former club after being traded last December.

Drew Anderson (1-1) pitched three relief innings to earn the win, and Joe Barlow worked a perfect ninth for his seventh save in eight opportunities.

In losing the previous three games, all at home, Texas averaged giving up one run per inning – outscored 27-3.

The Rangers took their first lead in four games in the fourth inning, thanks to an error by second baseman Romy Gonzalez and a successful challenge that turned Jonah Heim’s inning-ending double-play grounder into a fielder’s choice to score an unearned run.

Grandal’s homer came on Anderson’s first pitch of the sixth and cleared the 407-foot marker in straightaway center field. It was Chicago’s second hit, the first being Robert’s single leading off the game.

Texas starter Spencer Howard was pulled after three scoreless innings and 55 pitches, the most he’s thrown in any of his six starts since being acquired at the trade deadline from Philadelphia. Howard allowed only Robert’s single plus three walks.

Lynn gave up six hits and struck out five in 5 1/3 innings.

DOUBLE WIDE

Rangers SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa, last year’s AL Gold Glove winner, was charged with throwing errors in the first and second innings for his relays on attempted double plays. His first one pulled Lowe off first base. His second sailed over the glove of Howard covering the base after Lowe initiated the play with a throw to second.

SHORT HOPS

Cairo’s White Sox won his only previous appearance as interim manager, the “Field of Dreams” game against the New York Yankees on Aug. 12, when La Russa attended a family funeral. … Chicago 3B Yoan Moncada extended his on-base streak to 27 games.

UP NEXT

Sunday afternoon’s series finale will match White Sox RHP Lucas Giolito (9-9, 3.77 ERA) against Rangers RHP Jordan Lyles (9-11, 5.20). Giolito is 1-3 in his last nine starts with four straight no-decisions. Lyles will try to win for his fourth straight start after allowing only one run over his last two outings.

