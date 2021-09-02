Person, Knight, defense help NC State roll past USF 45-0 AARON BEARD, AP Sports Writer Sep. 2, 2021 Updated: Sep. 2, 2021 11:46 p.m.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Ricky Person Jr. scored three first-half touchdowns and was one of two North Carolina State players to run for more than 100 yards in the Wolfpack's 45-0 season-opening win against South Florida.
It marked the Wolfpack's first season-opening shutout victory in 17 years.