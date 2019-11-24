Perry leads Navy past No. 21 SMU 35-28

ANNAPOLS, Md. (AP) — Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry generated 357 yards of total offense and scored the game-winning touchdown in a 35-28 victory over No. 21 SMU on Saturday.

Perry found a seam and scampered 70 yards with just over six minutes remaining to break a tie. He finished with 195 yards on 38 carries with two touchdowns on the ground and completed 9 of 15 passes for 162 yards and another score.

The Midshipmen still have a shot at the West Division crown of the American Athletic Conference should No. 18 Memphis falter down the stretch. The Tigers own the tiebreaker by virtue of their 35-23 victory over Navy on Sept. 26.

CJ Sanders had a 100-yard kick-off return for SMU (9-2, 5-2), tied for the longest in the 60-year history of Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

After trailing 21-10 at the half, the Midshipmen (8-2, 6-1) cut into the margin on a 1-yard plunge by Perry and a 25-yard field goal by Bijan Nichols on their first two possessions of the third quarter.

Navy forced a pair of three-and-outs to help shift the momentum and its deliberate running attack began to wear down SMU’s defenders.

Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry looks to pass against SMU during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Annapolis, Md.

As the Mustangs stacked the box, Perry hit Ryan Mitchell with a 13-yard scoring pass, Mitchell’s first career touchdown reception. Navy added a two-point conversion to regain the lead at 28-21 with 14:19 left.

SMU tied it at 28-all on a 61-yard touchdown pass from Shane Buechele to Rashee Rice.

After Perry’s long run broke the tie, the Midshipmen came up with a huge stop on a fourth-and-4 from their own 12 with 2:36 remaining.

Navy entered the game leading the nation with 349.3 yards rushing per game and finished with another 378 yards on the ground.

Buechele, a transfer from Texas, was 16 of 28 for 251 yards and two touchdowns.

The Midshipmen outgained the Mustangs 540 to 344 and dominated time of possession 39:40 to 20:20.

Last season, SMU edged Navy 31-30 for its first win over the Midshipmen in 20 years. Navy still has a 13-8 edge in the all-time series, which began in 1930.

THE TAKEAWAY

SMU: The Mustangs are likely out of the running for a conference title, but they have already won four more games than last season.

Navy: The Midshipmen still have a shot at the AAC championship and can win the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy with a victory over Army on Dec. 14.

UP NEXT

SMU closes out the regular season Saturday against visiting Tulane.

Navy travels to Houson on Saturday.

