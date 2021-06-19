Perez, Reynolds home runs power Pirates past Indians, 6-3 JOHN PERROTTO, Associated Press June 19, 2021 Updated: June 19, 2021 8:37 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrates with Adam Frazier (26) after hitting a three-run home run off Cleveland Indians relief pitcher James Karinchak during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 19, 2021.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Michael Perez (5) celebrates with Ben Gamel (18) as he crosses home plate after hitting a three-run home run off Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Bryan Shaw during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 19, 2021.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Michael Perez flips his bat after hitting a three-run home run off Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Bryan Shaw during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 19, 2021.
Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Bryan Shaw, center left, hands the ball to manager Terry Francona, left, as he leaves the mound during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 19, 2021.
Cleveland Indians' Rene Rivera, right, celebrates with Cal Quantrill (47) as he returns to the dugout after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Wil Crowe during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 19, 2021.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Michael Perez and Bryan Reynolds hit three-run home runs during the seventh inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for a 6-3 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Saturday.
Perez homered to right off Bryan Shaw (1-2) to put the Pirates ahead. Four batters later, Reynolds hit a 98 mph fastball from James Karinchak that sailed over the stands in right, bounced into the Allegheny River and was measured at 428 feet.