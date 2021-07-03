Perez, Alberto go deep as Royals rally past Twins 7-4 DAVE SKRETTA, AP Sports Writer July 3, 2021 Updated: July 3, 2021 1:09 a.m.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez celebrated his selection for the All-Star Home Run Derby in the most appropriate way possible.
The Kansas City catcher swatted a pitch from Twins starter J.A. Happ that was nowhere near the strike zone into the right-field stands Friday night, his solo shot triggering a big comeback for the Royals. They tied the game later in the second inning, pulled ahead on Hanser Alberto's two-run shot in the third and went on to a 7-4 victory over Minnesota.