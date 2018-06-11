Pella progresses at Stuttgart Open; Zverev to play Federer

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Guido Pella of Argentina defeated John Millman of Australia 6-2, 6-2 to join three Germans in the second round of the Stuttgart Open on Monday.

Florian Mayer, Rudolf Molleker and Mischa Zverev also won their first-round matches at the grass-court tournament.

Zverev next faces Roger Federer, who will play for the first time since March.

The fifth-seeded Philipp Kohlschreiber and seventh-seeded Milos Raonic were scheduled to play their opening matches on Tuesday.