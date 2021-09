Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pele “took a little step back” in his recovery from surgery to remove a tumor from his colon, his daughter Kely Nascimento said Friday, but he is “recovering well” at a Sao Paulo hospital.

She did not comment on local media reports saying the 80-year-old Edson Arantes do Nascimento is back in intensive care.