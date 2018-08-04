Peaty shaves 0.13 off of own 100m breaststroke world record

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — British swimmer Adam Peaty improved his own world record in the 100-meter breaststroke to 57 seconds at the European Championships on Saturday.

The Olympic champion shaved 0.13 off his previous best mark, which he swam at the Rio de Janeiro Games two years ago.

Peaty beat James Wilby by 1.54 for a British 1-2 finish. Anton Chupkov of Russia finished 1.96 behind in third.

It's Peaty's ninth European title.