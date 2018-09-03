Payton: Saints added Gillislee to help with 'hard yards'

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Coach Sean Payton says the Saints have brought in veteran running back Mike Gillislee to add physicality to New Orleans' running game.

Payton says he sees Gillislee as a first- and second-down runner who has earned hard yards for his past teams. Payton says he does not envision Gillislee getting much work as a receiver, as some other running backs do in the Saints' offense.

Gillislee is a five-year veteran who spent last season with New England. He carried the ball 104 times for the Patriots, gaining 383 yards and scoring five touchdowns. He also caught one pass for 15 yards.

His most productive season came in 2016 with Buffalo, when he rushed for 577 yards and eight TDs to go with 50 yards and one TD receiving.

The Saints open the regular season at home Sunday against Tampa Bay.

