Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announces retirement
Kyle Hightower, Ap Sports Writer
Updated
New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski (87) is tackled by Los Angeles Rams' Samson Ebukam (50) after catching a pass during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta.
Photo: David J. Phillip, AP
BOSTON (AP) — Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski says he is retiring from the NFL after nine seasons.
Gronkowski announced his decision via a post on Instagram Sunday, saying that a few months shy of his 30th birthday "it's time to move forward and move forward with a big smile."
"It all started at 20 years old on stage at the NFL draft when my dream came true, and now here I am about to turn 30 in a few months with a decision I feel is the biggest of my life so far," Gronkowski wrote in his post. "I will be retiring from the game of football today."
Gronkowski's agent, Drew Rosenhaus confirmed his client's decision to retire.