Patriots-Jaguars Stats
|New England
|0
|3
|7
|10—20
|Jacksonville
|14
|7
|3
|7—31
|First Quarter
Jac_Moncrief 4 pass from Bortles (Lambo kick), 7:46.
Jac_Cole 24 pass from Bortles (Lambo kick), 2:10.
|Second Quarter
NE_FG Gostkowski 29, 2:45.
Jac_Seferian-Jenkins 4 pass from Bortles (Lambo kick), :09.
|Third Quarter
Jac_FG Lambo 28, 7:50.
NE_Hogan 7 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 1:42.
|Fourth Quarter
NE_FG Gostkowski 46, 14:10.
Jac_Westbrook 61 pass from Bortles (Lambo kick), 7:35.
NE_Hogan 29 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 3:40.
A_68,527.
___
|NE
|Jac
|First downs
|18
|27
|Total Net Yards
|302
|481
|Rushes-yards
|24-82
|24-104
|Passing
|220
|377
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-21
|Kickoff Returns
|2-47
|3-36
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-35-0
|29-45-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-14
|0-0
|Punts
|4-55.5
|3-35.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|2-25
|7-71
|Time of Possession
|29:14
|30:46
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New England, Michel 10-34, Burkhead 6-22, White 4-11, Brady 3-10, Patterson 1-5. Jacksonville, Yeldon 10-58, Bortles 6-35, Grant 4-13, Wilds 3-4, Westbrook 1-(minus 6).
PASSING_New England, Brady 24-35-0-234. Jacksonville, Bortles 29-45-1-377.
RECEIVING_New England, White 7-73, Dorsett 5-44, Hogan 3-42, Hollister 3-35, Patterson 3-18, Gronkowski 2-15, Michel 1-7. Jacksonville, Cole 7-116, Grant 6-56, Westbrook 4-83, Moncrief 4-34, Seferian-Jenkins 3-23, Yeldon 2-13, Paul 1-22, O'Shaughnessy 1-17, Chark 1-13.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_New England, Gostkowski 54.