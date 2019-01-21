Patriots-Chiefs Stats
|New England
|7
|7
|3
|14
|6—37
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|7
|24
|0—31
|First Quarter
NE_Michel 1 run (Gostkowski kick), 6:55.
|Second Quarter
NE_Dorsett 29 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), :27.
|Third Quarter
KC_Kelce 12 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 12:56.
NE_FG Gostkowski 47, 4:02.
|Fourth Quarter
KC_Dam.Williams 1 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 14:51.
KC_Dam.Williams 23 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 7:45.
NE_Michel 10 run (Gostkowski kick), 3:32.
KC_Dam.Williams 2 run (Butker kick), 2:03.
NE_Burkhead 4 run (Gostkowski kick), :39.
KC_FG Butker 39, :08.
|Overtime
NE_Burkhead 2 run, 10:08.
A_77,034.
___
|NE
|KC
|First downs
|36
|18
|Total Net Yards
|524
|290
|Rushes-yards
|48-176
|12-41
|Passing
|348
|249
|Punt Returns
|3-38
|1-(minu
|Kickoff Returns
|4-82
|5-116
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-24
|Comp-Att-Int
|30-46-2
|16-31-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|4-46
|Punts
|2-37.5
|5-43.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-61
|4-28
|Time of Possession
|43:59
|20:53
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New England, Michel 29-113, Burkhead 12-41, White 6-23, Brady 1-(minus 1). Kansas City, Dam.Williams 10-30, Mahomes 2-11.
PASSING_New England, Brady 30-46-2-348. Kansas City, Mahomes 16-31-0-295.
RECEIVING_New England, Edelman 7-96, Gronkowski 6-79, Hogan 5-45, White 4-49, Burkhead 4-23, Patterson 2-18, Dorsett 1-29, Develin 1-9. Kansas City, Dam.Williams 5-66, Watkins 4-114, Kelce 3-23, Hill 1-42, Robinson 1-27, Ware 1-21, Harris 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.