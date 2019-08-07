Parra homers against former team, Nationals top Giants 4-1

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gerardo Parra hit a three-run homer against his former team, Joe Ross pitched six shutout innings of three-hit ball and the Washington Nationals completed a three-game sweep of the San Francisco Giants with a 4-1 victory on Wednesday.

Parra broke camp with the Giants but was designated for assignment on May 3. His seventh homer came in the third inning off Shaun Anderson (3-4) and made it 4-0.

Ross (2-3), who grew up across the San Francisco Bay and played high school ball in Oakland, struck out five and walked two in his third start of the season.

The Giants have lost four straight games and seven of their last eight. They scored in the ninth on Brandon Crawford's RBI double off Daniel Hudson after Tanner Rainey and Wander Suero combined for two scoreless innings.

Anderson gave up four runs on four hits and three walks in three innings. The 24-year-old rookie is winless in seven starts since June 28.

The Giants were swept for the first time since May 28-30 by Arizona.

Washington Nationals' Gerardo Parra hits a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Washington Nationals' Gerardo Parra hits a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Photo: Jeff Chiu, AP Photo: Jeff Chiu, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Parra homers against former team, Nationals top Giants 4-1 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

Adam Eaton got three hits and was hit by a pitch for Washington.

BUMPED

Nationals manager Dave Martinez bumped right-hander Erick Fedde from Sunday's start against the surging New York Mets. The Nationals will instead go with right-hander Aníbal Sánchez, who'll pitch on regular rest with Thursday's off day. Fedde is scheduled to start Monday's series opener against Cincinnati.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: RHP Max Scherzer (mild strain in upper back) was scheduled to throw on Wednesday but Martinez said the Nationals will be cautious moving forward. The three-time Cy Young award will miss at least one more start. "We're going to make sure that he's 100 percent coming back," Martinez said. "We don't want this to be an ongoing issue for him." . Martinez said he's encouraged with the progress of RHP Austin Voth (right biceps tendinitis), who told him he felt good after throwing a recent bullpen. . 3B Anthony Rendon left the game with a sore toe in the sixth after being struck by a pitch from Andrew Suarez on his right foot in the fourth.

Giants: OF Alex Dickerson (right oblique strain) hasn't started hitting yet and his return is likely a few days further than expected, manager Bruce Bochy said. Dickerson is eligible to return Aug. 11. . 2B Joe Panik was placed on unconditional release waivers a day after he was designated for assignment. . RF Steven Duggar left the game in the fifth after making a diving catch in the gap robbing Juan Soto of extra bases the previous inning.

UP NEXT

Nationals: After an off day RHP Stephen Strasburg (14-5, 3.72 ERA) will pitch Friday's series opener against the Mets in New York. Strasburg needs two strikeouts to tie Steve Rogers (1,621) for the most in franchise history (Montreal and Washington).

Giants: LHP Madison Bumgarner (6-7, 3.92) will pitch Thursday's series opener at home against Philadelphia. Bumgarner is 4-3 with a 3.41 ERA in 10 career starts against the Phillies but is seeking his first win against Philadelphia since July 10, 2015.

__

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports