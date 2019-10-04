Panthers-Lightning Sums
|Florida
|0 1 1—2
|Tampa Bay
|1 1 3—5
First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 1 (Joseph, Sergachev), 6:39. Penalties_Sergachev, TB, (tripping), 1:54.
Second Period_2, Florida, Hoffman 1 (Trocheck, Connolly), 2:35. 3, Tampa Bay, Shattenkirk 1 (Sergachev, Killorn), 10:28. Penalties_Sergachev, TB, (holding), 4:09; Huberdeau, FLA, (hooking), 8:27.
Third Period_4, Florida, Trocheck 1 (Ekblad), 8:49 (sh). 5, Tampa Bay, Palat 1 (Killorn, Sergachev), 9:34 (pp). 6, Tampa Bay, Maroon 1 (Hedman, Kucherov), 13:51. 7, Tampa Bay, Cernak 1 (Cirelli), 19:14. Penalties_Hedman, TB, (hooking), 5:56; Vatrano, FLA, (interference), 8:06; Smith, TB, (illegal check to head), 11:03; Hoffman, FLA, (hooking), 11:49.
Shots on Goal_Florida 12-16-9_37. Tampa Bay 8-9-13_30.
Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 4; Tampa Bay 1 of 3.
Goalies_Florida, Bobrovsky 0-1-0 (29 shots-25 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 1-0-0 (37-35).
A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:27.
Referees_Wes McCauley, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Derek Amell, James Tobias.