Carolina 3 0 10 0—13
San Francisco 14 13 14 10—51
First Quarter

SF_Sanders 4 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 9:14.

Car_FG Slye 41, 4:23.

SF_Coleman 19 run (Gould kick), 1:09.

Second Quarter

SF_Coleman 10 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 12:43.

SF_Coleman 48 run (pass failed), 1:53.

Third Quarter

Car_safety, 12:43.

Car_McCaffrey 40 run (McCaffrey run), 11:15.

SF_D.Samuel 20 run (Gould kick), 7:15.

SF_Coleman 1 run (Gould kick), :29.

Fourth Quarter

SF_FG Gould 20, 12:52.

SF_Mostert 41 run (Gould kick), 6:16.

A_69,083.

___

Car SF
First downs 12 24
Total Net Yards 230 388
Rushes-yards 19-130 38-232
Passing 100 156
Punt Returns 1-0 6-49
Kickoff Returns 7-147 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 1-1 3-70
Comp-Att-Int 19-37-3 18-22-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 7-58 3-19
Punts 7-44.7 3-40.3
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 9-70 4-31
Time of Possession 26:59 33:01

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Carolina, McCaffrey 14-117, Scarlett 4-9, Bonnafon 1-4. San Francisco, Coleman 11-105, Mostert 9-60, Breida 11-35, D.Samuel 2-29, Wilson 2-6, Mullens 3-(minus 3).

PASSING_Carolina, Allen 19-37-3-158. San Francisco, Garoppolo 18-22-1-175.

RECEIVING_Carolina, D.Moore 5-38, C.Samuel 4-46, McCaffrey 4-38, Olsen 2-13, Wright 2-12, White 1-8, Bonnafon 1-3. San Francisco, Kittle 6-86, Sanders 4-25, D.Samuel 3-19, Coleman 2-13, Breida 1-15, Bourne 1-12, Pettis 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.