Paire in France team for Davis Cup semifinals against Spain

PARIS (AP) — Benoit Paire has received his first Davis Cup call-up and will be part of the France team that takes on Spain in the semifinals.

In the absence of Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Gael Monfils, the 56th-ranked Paire was selected by France captain Yannick Noah.

Noah says he received guarantees from the quick-tempered Paire, a talented player known for smashing his rackets, that he was "motivated" and committed to the team.

Noah also called up Lucas Pouille and Richard Gasquet for the Sept. 14-16 series in Lille, with Nicolas Mahut and Julien Benneteau to play doubles. Adrian Mannarino made the team as a reserve.

Matches will be played on an indoor hard court at the 27,500-capacity Pierre Mauroy Stadium, with the roof closed.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports