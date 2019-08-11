Pagan's single leads AZL Cubs 1 to 10-2 win over AZL White Sox

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Ezequiel Pagan hit a run-scoring single in the third inning, leading the AZL Cubs 1 to a 10-2 win over the AZL White Sox on Sunday.

The single by Pagan came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the AZL Cubs 1 a 3-1 lead. Later in the inning, Fabian Pertuz hit a two-run home run.

The AZL Cubs 1 later added four runs in the fourth and one in the eighth to put the game out of reach.

Pertuz homered and doubled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair for AZL Cubs 1.

Bryan Hudson (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while AZL White Sox starter Justin Friedman (3-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

