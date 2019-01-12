Padres' Wil Myers moving from 3B back to the outfield

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wil Myers says he's moving back to the Padres' crowded outfield, indicating that San Diego probably is still in the market for a third baseman.

Myers said Saturday at FanFest that the decision to switch positions yet again was made during a recent discussion with general manager A.J. Preller and manager Andy Green.

Myers played outfield in 2015 after being acquired in a three-team trade. He then played first base for two seasons before making way for Eric Hosmer last year. He started out in the outfield in 2018 but was moved to third base late in the season and struggled to adjust.

San Diego obtained infielder Ian Kinsler last month, but he's played only two innings at third base in his 13-year career.

