Padres, Rockies score modern-era most 92 runs in 4-game set

San Diego Padres' Greg Garcia gestures to the dugout after hitting a triple to drive in two runs off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Peter Lambert in the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Denver. less San Diego Padres' Greg Garcia gestures to the dugout after hitting a triple to drive in two runs off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Peter Lambert in the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 16, 2019, ... more Photo: David Zalubowski, AP Photo: David Zalubowski, AP Image 1 of / 12 Caption Close Padres, Rockies score modern-era most 92 runs in 4-game set 1 / 12 Back to Gallery

DENVER (AP) — The Padres and Rockies set a modern-era record by combining for 92 runs in a four-game series, with San Diego pitcher Matt Strahm drawing a pinch-hit, bases-loaded walk in the ninth inning to rally past Colorado 14-13 Sunday.

It was just another wacky day at Coors Field, especially in this split series where the Rockies outscored the Padres 48-44 while the teams combined for 131 hits. Colorado's Charlie Blackmon became the first player since at least 1900 with 15 hits in a four-game series, according to STATS. Adding to the zaniness: the finale was delayed once to clean up a big puddle in foul territory despite sunny skies, and again later because of weather.

Trailing 13-10 in the ninth, Wil Myers had an RBI single and Greg Garcia promptly tied it with a two-out, two-run triple off closer Wade Davis (1-2). The Rockies brought in starter Jon Gray, who intentionally walked two batters to face Strahm. Gray fell behind 3-1 before throwing a strike. Taking all the way, Strahm watched a fastball narrowly miss for ball four.

Gerardo Reyes (3-0) earned the win by striking out three in the eighth. Kirby Yates threw a perfect ninth for his 24th save.

Hunter Renfroe homered twice for San Diego, while Fernando Tatis Jr. had three hits, including a double and a triple.

The Padres raced out to a 3-0 lead before a giant puddle suddenly formed along the right field line due to an issue with the irrigation line. The grounds crew rolled the water away as the teams waited in the dugout during the 15-minute holdup.

In the bottom of the inning, Colorado responded with six runs. Blackmon led the way with two hits in the inning, including a solo homer to lead off.

The game was again halted in the sixth as weather moved into the area. The delay lasted 48 minutes.

Once the tarp was lifted, the Rockies quickly went to work by scoring three runs to make it 13-8. Ian Desmond, Ryan McMahon and Raimel Tapia had three straight doubles to start the frame. The trio went a combined 9 for 15 with six RBIs.

Blackmon remained red hot with three more hits. He's reached base safely in all 26 of his home games this season.

Padres lefty Nick Margevicius surrendered nine runs and 11 hits over 1 1/3 innings as his ERA rose from 5.02 to 6.41. He also threw one pitch all the way to the backstop.

Rockies righty Peter Lambert gave up eight runs and nine hits over three innings as his ERA soared from 1.50 to 6.00. He threw two pitches to the backstop. Lambert chipped in on offense with a pair of RBI singles.

WILD WEEKEND

The 92 runs were the most in a four-game series since 1900. The all-time record is 112 runs between the Cleveland Blues and St. Louis Browns of the American Association in 1887, per STATS.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: INF Ian Kinsler was out of the starting lineup but was called upon to pinch-hit in the eighth. He struck out.

MOVES

The Padres recalled lefty Brad Wieck from Triple-A El Paso and optioned lefty Robbie Erlin to the Chihuahuas.

UP NEXT

Padres: Open a three-game series against Milwaukee on Monday with lefty Joey Lucchesi (5-4, 4.11 ERA) getting the start.

Rockies: After a day off, the Rockies open a three-game set in Arizona on Tuesday with right-hander Antonio Senzatela (5-5, 5.48) taking the mound.

__

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports