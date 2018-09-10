San Diego Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Jnkwski cf-rf 3 1 1 0 Schbler rf 5 1 1 0
Urias 2b 5 1 2 2 Peraza ss 5 2 2 2
Renfroe lf 4 0 0 0 Votto 1b 4 1 1 3
Hosmer 1b 5 2 2 1 Gennett 2b 4 0 0 0
F.Reyes rf 3 1 2 0 Ervin lf 1 0 0 0
Jo.Cstl p 0 0 0 0 Brnhart c 4 0 2 1
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 Dixon 3b 2 0 0 0
Mejia ph 1 0 0 0 Wisler p 0 0 0 0
Yates p 0 0 0 0 D.Hrrra ph 1 0 0 0
Hedges c 5 1 1 2 D.Hrnnd p 0 0 0 0
Spngnbr 3b 3 1 1 0 Hughes p 0 0 0 0
Galvis ss 4 0 1 2 M.Wllms ph 1 0 0 0
Nix p 3 0 0 0 R.Iglss p 0 0 0 0
Stock p 0 0 0 0 Mahle p 0 0 0 0
Wick p 0 0 0 0 G.Grrro ph 1 0 0 0
Margot cf 1 0 0 0 Sims p 0 0 0 0
Trahan 3b 2 1 1 0
Suarez ph-3b 1 0 0 0
B.Hmltn cf 4 1 2 0
Totals 37 7 10 7 Totals 35 6 9 6
San Diego 002 220 001—7
Cincinnati 000 150 000—6

E_Hedges (11). DP_San Diego 1. LOB_San Diego 9, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Jankowski (12), Galvis (24), Peraza (29), Barnhart (21). HR_Urias (2), Hosmer (16), Hedges (12), Votto (11). SB_Jankowski (23), B.Hamilton (30).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Nix 4 7 6 6 2 5
Stock 1 0 0 0 1 1
Wick 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Castillo 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Stammen W,7-2 1 1 0 0 0 2
Yates S,7-8 1 0 0 0 0 2
Cincinnati
Mahle 3 5 2 2 3 5
Sims 1 2-3 3 4 4 3 2
Wisler 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Hernandez 2 1 0 0 0 3
Hughes 1 0 0 0 0 2
Iglesias L,2-4 1 1 1 1 0 0

Nix pitched to 5 batters in the 5th

HBP_by Nix (Ervin).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:12. A_18,424 (42,319).