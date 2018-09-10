https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Padres-7-Reds-6-13216722.php
Padres 7, Reds 6
|San Diego
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Jnkwski cf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Schbler rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Urias 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Peraza ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Renfroe lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Votto 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Gennett 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|F.Reyes rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Ervin lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Cstl p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brnhart c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dixon 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mejia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wisler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Hrrra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|5
|1
|1
|2
|D.Hrnnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Spngnbr 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|M.Wllms ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nix p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Iglss p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stock p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mahle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G.Grrro ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Margot cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sims p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trahan 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Suarez ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Hmltn cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|37
|7
|10
|7
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|6
|San Diego
|002
|220
|001—7
|Cincinnati
|000
|150
|000—6
E_Hedges (11). DP_San Diego 1. LOB_San Diego 9, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Jankowski (12), Galvis (24), Peraza (29), Barnhart (21). HR_Urias (2), Hosmer (16), Hedges (12), Votto (11). SB_Jankowski (23), B.Hamilton (30).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Diego
|Nix
|4
|7
|6
|6
|2
|5
|Stock
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Wick
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Castillo
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stammen W,7-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Yates S,7-8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Cincinnati
|Mahle
|3
|5
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Sims
|1
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Wisler
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hernandez
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Hughes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Iglesias L,2-4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
Nix pitched to 5 batters in the 5th
HBP_by Nix (Ervin).
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:12. A_18,424 (42,319).
