San Diego San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Jnkwski rf 4 0 2 0 G.Hrnan cf 4 1 2 0
Renfroe ph 1 0 0 0 Posey 1b-c 4 0 0 0
Hand p 0 0 0 0 McCtchn rf 4 1 1 0
Myers lf 4 1 1 0 Hundley c 2 0 0 0
Hosmer 1b 5 0 2 2 Belt ph-1b 2 0 0 0
Pirela 2b 5 0 1 1 B.Crwfr ss 4 0 0 0
Spngnbr 3b 4 2 2 0 Wllmson lf 3 0 0 0
Galvis ss 4 1 1 0 Sndoval 3b 3 0 1 1
Margot cf 3 1 2 2 Hanson 2b 3 0 0 0
R.Lopez c 3 1 1 0 Strtton p 1 0 0 0
Richard p 3 0 0 0 A.Jcksn ph 1 0 0 0
Cimber p 0 0 0 0 Blach p 0 0 0 0
Jo.Cstl p 0 0 0 0 Gearrin p 0 0 0 0
Stammen p 0 0 0 0 Panik ph 1 0 1 0
Yates p 0 0 0 0 P.Jhnsn p 0 0 0 0
Szczur ph-rf 0 0 0 0 W.Smith p 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 6 12 5 Totals 32 2 5 1
San Diego 010 002 003—6
San Francisco 100 000 100—2

E_Hundley (4). LOB_San Diego 7, San Francisco 4. 2B_Spangenberg (4), Margot (15), R.Lopez (2), G.Hernandez 2 (6). SB_McCutchen (6). S_Szczur (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Richard W,7-6 6 3 2 2 0 4
Cimber H,5 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Castillo H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Stammen H,13 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Yates H,14 1 1 0 0 0 2
Hand 1 0 0 0 0 1
San Francisco
Stratton L,8-5 6 9 3 2 0 3
Blach 1 1 0 0 0 1
Gearrin 1 0 0 0 0 0
Johnson 1-3 0 2 2 2 0
Smith 2-3 2 1 1 1 1

Richard pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

WP_Richard, Stratton, Yates.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_2:53. A_40,546 (41,915).