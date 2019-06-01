Miami San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Dean lf 3 0 0 0 Myers cf-lf 3 0 1 1
Brice p 0 0 0 0 F.Reyes rf 3 1 2 1
Brigham p 0 0 0 0 Machado ss 4 0 0 0
Grndrsn ph 1 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 0
Holaday c 0 0 0 0 Renfroe lf 2 1 1 1
Cooper rf 4 1 1 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0
Bri.And 3b 4 0 1 0 Naylor ph 1 0 0 0
S.Cstro 2b 4 0 0 1 Maton p 0 0 0 0
H.Rmrez cf-lf 3 0 0 0 Yates p 0 0 0 0
Prado 1b 4 0 0 0 France 3b 4 0 1 0
Alfaro c 3 0 0 0 Kinsler 2b 4 1 2 1
J.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Hedges c 4 0 0 0
Rojas ss 3 0 1 0 Lcchesi p 2 0 0 0
C.Smith p 1 0 0 0 Margot cf 2 1 1 0
R.Hrrra ph-cf 2 1 1 1
Totals 32 2 4 2 Totals 33 5 9 4
Miami 000 001 001—2
San Diego 100 100 21x—5

E_F.Reyes (2), Prado (2), Alfaro (3). LOB_Miami 4, San Diego 7. 2B_Rojas (8), F.Reyes (7). HR_R.Herrera (2), F.Reyes (16), Renfroe (15), Kinsler (7). SB_Myers (6), Margot (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Smith L,3-3 5 3 2 2 2 8
Brice 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 2
Brigham 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Garcia 1 3 1 1 0 2
San Diego
Lucchesi W,4-3 6 1-3 2 1 1 1 5
Stammen H,14 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Maton 0 2 1 1 0 0
Yates S,22-22 1 0 0 0 0 1

Maton pitched to 2 batters in the 9th

WP_Lucchesi, Brigham.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, John Libka; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:59. A_25,019 (42,445).