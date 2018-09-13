https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Padres-5-Mariners-4-13225369.php
Padres 5, Mariners 4
|San Diego
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mejia dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Haniger rf-cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Pirela pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cano 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Myers 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Cruz dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Renfroe lf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Healy 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Seager 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|F.Reyes rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Negron lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Jnkwski pr-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|D.Grdon ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Hedges c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|G.Bckhm ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Span ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Margot cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Freitas c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Spngnbr 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gamel ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Heredia cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Vglbach ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hrrmann ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|5
|8
|5
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|San Diego
|021
|020
|000—5
|Seattle
|000
|030
|001—4
E_Seager 2 (14), G.Beckham (1). DP_San Diego 1. LOB_San Diego 8, Seattle 5. 2B_Myers (20), Cruz (17). 3B_Haniger (4). HR_Renfroe (22), Hedges (13), Cruz (35), Seager (21). SB_Jankowski (24), Span (9). CS_Galvis (6).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Diego
|Lucchesi W,8-8
|5
|6
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Wingenter H,3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Stock H,2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Castillo H,8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Stammen H,21
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Yates S,9-10
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Seattle
|LeBlanc L,8-4
|5
|4
|5
|2
|1
|2
|Pazos
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Warren
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cook
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Festa
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duke
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Festa (Mejia).
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_3:07. A_17,164 (47,943).
View Comments