Padres 4, Braves 3

San Diego Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi G.Grcia 2b 3 1 0 0 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 D.Swnsn ss 4 1 1 0 Yates p 0 0 0 0 F.Frman 1b 4 0 0 0 F.Reyes rf 4 2 3 3 Acn Jr. cf 4 0 1 1 Machado ss 4 0 1 0 Mrkakis rf 3 1 1 0 Hosmer 1b 4 1 2 1 Camargo 3b 4 1 1 0 France 3b 4 0 0 0 B.McCnn c 3 0 2 0 Myers lf 3 0 0 0 Clbrson pr 0 0 0 0 F.Mejia c 3 0 0 0 Joyce lf 4 0 2 2 Margot cf 3 0 0 0 Teheran p 2 0 0 0 Paddack p 2 0 0 0 Incarte ph 1 0 0 0 Wngnter p 0 0 0 0 Winkler p 0 0 0 0 Kinsler ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Dayton p 0 0 0 0 Flowers ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 31 4 6 4 Totals 34 3 8 3

San Diego 101 002 000—4 Atlanta 020 000 010—3

DP_Atlanta 2. LOB_San Diego 1, Atlanta 6. 2B_F.Reyes (3), D.Swanson (6). HR_F.Reyes 2 (8), Hosmer (5). CS_Culberson (1).

IP H R ER BB SO San Diego Paddack W,2-1 6 4 2 2 1 5 Wingenter H,7 1 1 0 0 0 1 Stammen H,9 1 2 1 1 0 1 Yates S,14-14 1 1 0 0 0 2 Atlanta Teheran L,2-4 7 5 4 4 1 8 Winkler 1 0 0 0 0 1 Dayton 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Wingenter (McCann). WP_Teheran.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chad Whitson; Second, null; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:42. A_18,626 (41,149).