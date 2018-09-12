https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Padres-2-Mariners-1-13222542.php
Padres 2, Mariners 1
|San Diego
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Urias 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Haniger cf-rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Spngnbr 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Span lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mejia c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cano 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Renfroe lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jnkwski pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Healy 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Seager 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|F.Reyes rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Gamel rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Myers 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Maybin ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Hedges dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Galvis ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Grdon ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Margot cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|San Diego
|000
|100
|001—2
|Seattle
|001
|000
|000—1
DP_San Diego 1. LOB_San Diego 6, Seattle 9. 2B_Mejia (1), Renfroe (22), Myers (19), Seager (33), Maybin (13). HR_Cano (8). SB_Myers (9).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Diego
|Mitchell
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strahm
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Stammen W,8-2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Yates S,8-9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Seattle
|Gonzales
|5
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Armstrong
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Vincent
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Colome
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Diaz L,0-4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:49. A_13,833 (47,943).
