Padres 2, Giants 0

San Francisco San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi Duggar cf 4 0 0 0 Kinsler 2b 4 1 1 0 Belt 1b 4 0 0 0 Myers lf 2 1 2 2 Lngoria 3b 4 0 2 0 Machado 3b 3 0 0 0 Posey c 4 0 1 0 F.Reyes rf 3 0 0 0 B.Crwfr ss 3 0 1 0 Wngnter p 0 0 0 0 Joe lf 1 0 0 0 Loup p 0 0 0 0 Parra ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 M.Reed rf 2 0 0 0 Yates p 0 0 0 0 Solarte ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 3 0 0 0 Panik 2b 3 0 0 0 Tts Jr. ss 3 0 2 0 Bmgrner p 2 0 1 0 Margot cf 3 0 0 0 Sndoval ph 1 0 0 0 Hedges c 3 0 1 0 Vincent p 0 0 0 0 Lauer p 2 0 0 0 F.Crdro rf 1 0 0 0 Totals 30 0 5 0 Totals 27 2 6 2

San Francisco 000 000 000—0 San Diego 001 001 00x—2

DP_San Francisco 2. LOB_San Francisco 4, San Diego 2. 2B_Kinsler (1). HR_Myers (1). CS_Tatis Jr. (1).

IP H R ER BB SO San Francisco Bumgarner L,0-1 7 5 2 2 1 9 Vincent 1 1 0 0 0 0 San Diego Lauer W,1-0 6 4 0 0 1 3 Wingenter H,1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Loup H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Stammen H,1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Yates S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:18. A_44,655 (42,445).