Paddack returns, Tatis homers, Padres edge D-backs 7-5

PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paddack gave up one run over 4 2/3 innings in his return from the injured list, Fernando Tatis Jr. added a homer, double and three RBIs, and the San Diego Padres held on to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5 on Monday night.

It was Paddack's first outing since July 27 and the hard-throwing right hander gave the Padres a lift they needed, allowing just three hits. He missed more than a month with a strained left oblique.

San Diego won for only the fourth time in 17 games, pulling a half-game behind the Cincinnati Reds for the final NL playoff spot. It's been a rough few weeks for the Padres, but outfielder Trent Grisham said the most important games are still ahead.

“We’re in the middle of a race,” Grisham said. “September baseball, you can’t ask for much more. We’re excited.”

The Diamondbacks trailed by five runs entering the seventh but Ketel Marte hit a two-out grand slam off Emilio Pagán to pull Arizona within 6-5. It was Marte's third career grand slam.

That's all the D-backs would get. Pagán bounced back with a scoreless eighth before Manny Machado doubled in the ninth and Tatis brought him home with another double to give the Padres a two-run cushion.

“Tatis is able to do different things and he hit the ball out of the park tonight,” Padres coach Jayce Tingler said. “When he and Manny are going together, we can be a very, very dynamic offense.”

Mark Melancon earned his 35th save with a scoreless ninth.

D-backs rookie starter Tyler Gilbert was hit hard by the Padres a little more than two weeks after he threw a no-hitter against them on Aug. 14. He was just the fourth pitcher in MLB history — and the first since 1953 — to throw a no-hitter in his initial big league start.

Gilbert (1-2) gave up five runs, including three earned, over five innings. He gave up eight hits, walked one and struck out four. Arizona has lost four straight.

Tatis made the Diamondbacks pay for a first-inning error with his 36th homer of the year — a no-doubter to deep left center field.

Gilbert looked like he was going to get the third out of the first when he picked off Grisham, who broke early for second on a stolen base attempt. But Josh Rojas mishandled the throw from first baseman Christian Walker, allowing Grisham to reach second.

Tatis hammered the next pitch into the seats to give the Padres a 2-0 lead. It was San Diego’s first hit off Gilbert in 9 2/3 innings.

“If we play pitch and catch and do the same things we’re supposed to do, it’s a totally different outcome,” D-backs coach Torey Lovullo said.

San Diego had back-to-back bunt singles from Paddack and Grisham in the second that helped the Padres score two more runs and grab a 4-0 lead.

Eric Hosmer added a solo homer in the seventh. Craig Stammen (6-3) pitched a scoreless inning of relief.

SMITH'S APPEAL

Diamondbacks LHP Caleb Smith will have his appeal hearing with MLB for using a foreign substance on his glove on Sept. 2, which is an off day for the club.

Smith was given a 10-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for a foreign substance on his glove in the eighth inning against the Phillies on Aug. 18. Smith elected to appeal and remains on the active roster until MLB makes a final ruling.

If Smith's suspension is upheld, the Diamondbacks won't be able to replace his spot on the roster.

GOLDEN FIRST PITCH

U.S. gold medal gymnast Jade Carey threw out the first pitch before the game. The Phoenix native won the women's floor exercise in Tokyo.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: Manager Jayce Tingler said RHPs Dinelson Lamet (forearm strain) and Jake Arrieta (hamstring strain) are getting closer to returning. Tingler said Lamet threw live batting practice on Monday and could return Wednesday. He said he hopes Arrieta will be ready for the Astros series that begins on Friday. ... Paddack was activated from the 10-day IL for Monday's game. RHP Shaun Anderson was optioned to Triple-A El Paso.

Diamondbacks: RHP Luke Weaver (shoulder strain) threw a bullpen on Monday. Lovullo said Weaver could make a start for the D-backs soon. Weaver has made just eight starts this season because of injuries. He's got a 2-3 record with a 4.50 ERA. ... RHP Merrill Kelly (COVID-19) is scheduled to throw a second bullpen on Tuesday and continues to feel better.

UP NEXT

The Diamondbacks send RHP Zac Gallen (2-7, 4.32) to the mound for the second game of the three-game series on Tuesday. He'll be facing Padres LHP Blake Snell (6-5, 4.58).

