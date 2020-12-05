https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/PURDUE-68-VALPARAISO-61-15777628.php
PURDUE 68, VALPARAISO 61
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VALPARAISO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Krikke
|23
|3-7
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|2
|6
|McMillan
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|5
|0
|Gordon
|25
|1-4
|1-2
|0-3
|1
|3
|3
|Sackey
|30
|0-3
|4-4
|0-3
|5
|2
|4
|Clay
|26
|3-8
|2-2
|0-6
|1
|5
|10
|Kpegeol
|27
|2-5
|4-6
|1-3
|1
|4
|9
|Robinson
|26
|5-10
|4-5
|2-6
|2
|3
|15
|Ognacevic
|15
|4-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|12
|Helm
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|0
|Co.Barrett
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|2
|Edwards
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-46
|15-19
|4-31
|13
|32
|61
Percentages: FG .413, FT .789.
3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Ognacevic 4-5, Clay 2-4, Kpegeol 1-3, Robinson 1-4, Co.Barrett 0-1, Gordon 0-2, McMillan 0-2, Sackey 0-2, Krikke 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Clay, Gordon, Krikke).
Turnovers: 16 (McMillan 5, Clay 3, Robinson 2, Sackey 2, Co.Barrett, Kpegeol, Krikke, Ognacevic).
Steals: 3 (Robinson 2, Kpegeol).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PURDUE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Wheeler
|28
|1-5
|0-0
|2-5
|3
|1
|2
|Williams
|29
|7-15
|3-9
|4-11
|2
|4
|17
|Newman
|24
|0-5
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|4
|2
|Stefanovic
|34
|4-9
|7-9
|1-3
|3
|2
|19
|Thompson
|36
|2-6
|9-12
|1-3
|2
|1
|14
|Morton
|23
|2-5
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|4
|5
|Gillis
|15
|1-3
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|3
|Edey
|11
|2-6
|2-3
|0-1
|0
|4
|6
|Totals
|200
|19-54
|24-37
|9-29
|13
|21
|68
Percentages: FG .352, FT .649.
3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Stefanovic 4-9, Morton 1-4, Thompson 1-4, Williams 0-1, Gillis 0-2, Newman 0-2, Wheeler 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Edey).
Turnovers: 9 (Williams 3, Edey 2, Stefanovic 2, Gillis, Morton).
Steals: 4 (Gillis 2, Newman, Wheeler).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Valparaiso
|34
|27
|—
|61
|Purdue
|23
|45
|—
|68
