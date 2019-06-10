PBWA selects Dwyane Wade as Magic Johnson Award winner

MIAMI (AP) — Dwyane Wade of the Miami Heat has been selected as this season's winner of the Magic Johnson Award, presented by the Pro Basketball Writers Association.

Wade, who just completed his final season before retirement, was chosen as "the player who best combines excellence on the basketball court with cooperation and dignity in dealing with the media and the public."

Wade averaged 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists in his 16th and final NBA season. He was a three-time champion, the 2006 NBA Finals MVP and a 13-time All-Star.

The PBWA created the Magic Johnson Award in 2001. Other finalists this season included Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards, Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz, Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors and Nikola Vucevic of the Orlando Magic.

