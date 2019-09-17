Ozuna's 4 RBIs, throw to plate lift Cards over Nats 4-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Marcell Ozuna drove in four runs and threw out a runner at home plate from left field, leading the St. Louis Cardinals over the Washington Nationals 4-2 on Monday night.

St. Louis began the night with a two-game lead over the second-place Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.

Washington entered one game ahead of the Cubs for the top NL wild card.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez missed the game following a heart procedure in Washington, and bench coach Chip Hale was in charge of the dugout.

Ozuna hit a two-run homer in the first off Stephen Strasburg, who walked Dexter Fowler leading off.

Washington tied the score 2-2 on Víctor Robles' RBI single in the fourth and Anthony Rendon's 34th homer leading off the sixth. Ozuna charged on Robles' hit and made a one-hop throw to catcher Yadier Molina, who tagged out Asdrúbal Cabrera trying to score from second.

Fowler walked against Sean Doolittle (6-5) with one out in the seventh, Hunter Strickland walked Paul Goldschmidt with two outs and Ozuna doubled just inside the left-field line, just the second hit in 11 at-bats for the Cardinals with runners in scoring position.

Dakota Hudson (16-7) won for the sixth time in seven starts, giving up two runs and five hits in seven innings.

St. Louis Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna (23) follows through on a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in St. Louis.

John Brebbia, Andrew Miller and Martínez followed with perfect relief. One day after he was released from a hospital following respiratory problems caused by asthma and allergies, Martinez retired Ryan Zimmerman on a flyout for his 20th save in 23 chances.

Strasburg gave up two runs, three hits and four walks in five innings, his shortest outing since Aug. 3. He is 3-2 in his last nine outings after winning seven straight starts in late June and July, leaving his record at 17-6.

BASE BURGLERS

Molina, Kolten Wong, Tommy Edman and Dexter Fowler all stole second base, raising the Cardinals' NL-leading total to 109.

UP NEXT

Nationals: LHP Patrick Corbin (12-7, 3.20) is 1-2 with a 4.89 ERA against the Cardinals. His lone win came in 2016 when he pitched for Arizona.

Cardinals: RHP Miles Mikolas (9-13, 4.28) beat the Nationals 5-1 on May 1 when matched against Max Scherzer.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports