Osborn pulls in winning pass, Buffalo wins MAC opener 35-28

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — K.J. Osborn pulled in a career-high 188 yards receiving and scored the critical touchdown in the fourth quarter that lifted Buffalo to a 35-28 win over Eastern Michigan in a Mid-American Conference opener Saturday night.

Eastern Michigan (2-1, 0-1) scored 21 points in the second quarter to come within a touchdown of Buffalo but Tyree Jackson found Osborn for a 75-yard catch and run early in the fourth to seal the win. The Bulls are 3-0 for the first time since 1983, 1-0 in the MAC.

Osborn wide open and pulled in a beauty of a pass from Jackson, stepped out of one diving tackle and raced untouched down the right sideline to score the winner, giving Buffalo a 35-21 lead. He finished with three touchdowns, including a 70-yarder before halftime.

EMU's Mike Glass scored from the 1 with less than a minute left. Buffalo recovered the ensuing onside kick and went into victory formation to run out the clock.

The Bulls defense sacked Glass six times and had eight tackles for loss.