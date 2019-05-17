Osaka withdraws from Rome quarters with right hand injury

ROME (AP) — Top-ranked Naomi Osaka withdrew from her Italian Open quarterfinal due to a right hand injury on Friday.

Osaka was scheduled to meet Kiki Bertens, who advanced to the semifinals via walkover.

It wasn't immediately clear how serious the injury was, or if it will affect Osaka's status for the French Open, which starts in nine days.

Osaka won two matches on Thursday after rain a day earlier backed up play.

