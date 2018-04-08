Orlando City scores 3 late goals to beat Timbers 3-2

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Chris Mueller, Sacha Kljestan and Dom Dwyer scored in a late flurry to give Orlando City a stunning 3-2 victory over the Portland Timbers on Sunday.

Mueller started the comeback in the 80th minute with his first MLS goal, Kljestan tied it in the 82nd, and Dwyer added the winner in the 87th.

Diego Valeri opened the scoring for Portland in the 20th, and Bill Tuiloma made it 2-0 in the 59th.

Orlando City improved to 1-2-1, and Portland dropped to 0-2-2.