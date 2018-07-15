Orioles 6, Rangers 5

Texas Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Choo dh 3 2 2 1 T.Bckhm 3b-ss 4 0 0 0 Tocci pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 4 1 1 0 Andrus ss 4 1 2 0 M.Mchdo ss 1 2 1 1 Profar 3b 3 1 0 0 J.Ptrsn 3b 2 0 0 0 Odor 2b 3 0 1 0 A.Jones cf 4 1 2 3 Guzman 1b 4 1 1 4 Trumbo rf 4 0 1 0 Rua rf 4 0 1 0 Vlencia dh 4 0 0 0 Gallo lf 4 0 1 0 C.Davis 1b 4 0 1 0 Knr-Flf c 4 0 1 0 Rickard lf 3 1 0 0 DShelds cf 3 0 0 0 Joseph c 2 1 1 1 Beltre ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 33 5 9 5 Totals 32 6 7 5

Texas 400 000 100—5 Baltimore 105 000 00x—6

E_Profar (17). DP_Baltimore 1. LOB_Texas 6, Baltimore 5. 2B_Andrus (9), A.Jones (26), Trumbo (11), Joseph (10). HR_Choo (18), Guzman (9), M.Machado (24). SB_Joseph (1). CS_Odor (6).

IP H R ER BB SO Texas Minor L,6-6 2 2-3 4 6 5 2 1 Rodriguez 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 Gearrin 1 0 0 0 1 1 Chavez 1 1 0 0 0 0 Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 1 Baltimore Castro 2 2-3 1 4 4 3 2 Scott W,1-1 2-3 2 0 0 0 2 Wright Jr. 3 5 1 1 0 3 Fry H,1 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Britton S,4-5 1 1 0 0 1 0

HBP_by Fry (Odor).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:02. A_18,754 (45,971).