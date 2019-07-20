https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Orioles-11-Red-Sox-2-14109994.php
Orioles 11, Red Sox 2
|Boston
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Betts dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Villar 2b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alberto 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|M.Hrnan ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nunez dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Mrtinez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sntnder rf
|4
|3
|2
|3
|C.Vazqz 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Sisco c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Travis lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Wynns c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chavis 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|S.Wlkrs lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Brdly J cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Broxton cf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Leon c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Ri.Mrtn ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|38
|11
|14
|9
|Boston
|020
|000
|000—
|2
|Baltimore
|310
|220
|30x—11
E_Martinez (2), Chavis (8). LOB_Boston 7, Baltimore 8. 2B_Nunez (19). 3B_Ri.Martin (3). HR_Travis (1), Santander (5), Broxton (4). SB_Ri.Martin (6). SF_S.Wilkerson (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Price L,7-3
|4
|8
|6
|6
|1
|4
|Brewer
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Weber
|3
|2-3
|4
|3
|2
|1
|3
|Baltimore
|Means W,8-5
|6
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Bleier
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Yacabonis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M.Castro
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Brewer (Sisco).
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Tom Hallion; Second, John Libka; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_3:07. A_18,243 (45,971).
