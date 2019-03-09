Oregon State outlasts Washington State 85-77

Oregon State guard Ethan Thompson (5) dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, March 9, 2019. Oregon State guard Ethan Thompson (5) dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, March 9, 2019. Photo: Young Kwak, AP Photo: Young Kwak, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Oregon State outlasts Washington State 85-77 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Tres Tinkle scored 26 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Oregon State beat Washington State 85-77 on Saturday afternoon.

Stephen Thompson Jr. added 26 points for the Beavers (18-12, 10-8, Pac-12 Conference). Ethan Thompson scored 17 points with 11 assists and five rebounds and Kylor Kelley added 10 points.

Robert Franks scored a career-high 37 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Washington State (11-20, 4-14), which has lost five straight. Jeff Pollard added 13 points and CJ Elleby grabbed 12 rebounds.

Oregon State took its first lead, 46-45, in the opening minutes of the second half after an 8-0 run capped by Kylor Kelley's 3-point play.

Thompson Jr.'s jumper and 3-pointer capped a 7-0 run for Oregon State over 2:24 and the Beavers blew the game open with a 10-0 run over 2:14. Back-to-back 3's from Zach Reichle and Thompson Jr. sparked the run and Alfred Hollins' jumper gave OSU a 16-point lead with five minutes remaining.

WSU closed to within six points with 27 seconds left on Franks' 3 and two free throws, but the Cougars got no closer.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: The Beavers are 1-1 in their final road trip of the regular season before heading to the Pac-12 Tournament. Oregon State needs to win the Pac-12 Tournament to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Washington State: The Cougars have lost five games in a row for the third time this season in the run-up to the Pac-12 Tournament.

UP NEXT

Oregon State: travels to Las Vegas to play in the Pac-12 Tournament.

Washington State: travels to Las Vegas to play in the Pac-12 Tournament.