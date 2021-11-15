On again, off again: Johnson & Knaus relationship now solid JENNA FRYER, AP Auto Racing Writer Nov. 15, 2021 Updated: Nov. 15, 2021 2:32 a.m.
BRASELTON, Ga. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson stood at the doorway of the lounge inside a team transporter casually eating from a can of Pringles. Upon noticing his arrival, Chad Knaus spun in his chair to confront the driver he teamed with for seven NASCAR championships.
“Apparently you and I need to have a discussion," Knaus said to Johnson. “I'm going back to Charlotte.”