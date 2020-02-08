Oluyitan scores 24 to carry S. Utah over Portland St. 85-57

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Cameron Oluyitan hit 4 of 5 3-pointers and scored 24 points and Southern Utah routed Portland State 85-57 on Saturday.

Andre Adams scored 12 points with nine rebounds and Maizen Fausett had nine points and 12 boards for the Thunderbirds (14-9, 7-5 Big Sky Conference), who held the Vikings to 25% shooting (17 of 67), their worst shooting performance of the season.

John Knight III and Dre Marin added 11 points apiece, with Knight dishing seven of Southern Utah's 20 assists.

Rashaad Goolsby had seven rebounds and scored 14 points off the bench for Portland State (11-13, 5-7), which totaled a season-low 18 first-half points and finished shooting 2 of 23 from long distance (9%). Lamar Hamrick added six rebounds. Sal Nuhu had four blocks.

Holland Woods, the Vikings' leading scorer heading into the contest at 18 points per game, was held to only seven points on 1-of-12 shooting. Matt Hauser, who was second on the Vikings in scoring heading into the contest with 15 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 5).

The Thunderbirds improve to 2-0 against the Vikings on the season. Southern Utah defeated Portland State 83-81 on December 30. Southern Utah takes on Sacramento State on the road on Thursday. Portland State takes on Northern Colorado on the road on Monday.

