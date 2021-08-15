Ohtani homers, but Meyers hits first 2 as Astros rip Angels DOUG PADILLA, Associated Press Aug. 15, 2021 Updated: Aug. 15, 2021 1:48 a.m.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rookie outfielder Jake Meyers hit the first two home runs of his career, including a grand slam, and the Houston Astros shook off Shohei Ohtani’s major league-leading 39th homer Saturday night in an 8-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.
Luis Garcia recovered from a wobbly start to pitch six strong innings for Houston. Meyers, playing in his seventh career game and making his second start, was in right field after Kyle Tucker was placed on the injured list for health and safety protocols.