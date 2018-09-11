Offense erupts, Marquez dazzles as Rockies beat D-backs 13-2

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez reacts after striking out Arizona Diamondbacks' Steven Souza Jr. to end the top of the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Denver. Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez reacts after striking out Arizona Diamondbacks' Steven Souza Jr. to end the top of the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Denver. Photo: David Zalubowski, AP

Teammates congratulate Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story as he returns to the dugout after hitting three-run home run off Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Silvino Bracho in the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Denver. less Teammates congratulate Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story as he returns to the dugout after hitting three-run home run off Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Silvino Bracho in the fifth inning of a baseball game ... more Photo: David Zalubowski, AP

Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Silvino Bracho bites his glove after giving up a three-run home run to Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story in the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Denver. less Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Silvino Bracho bites his glove after giving up a three-run home run to Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story in the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in ... more Photo: David Zalubowski, AP

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eduardo Escobar throws to first base to put out Colorado Rockies' DJ LeMahieu in the third inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Denver. Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eduardo Escobar throws to first base to put out Colorado Rockies' DJ LeMahieu in the third inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Denver. Photo: David Zalubowski, AP

Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, left, reaches out to put the tag on Colorado Rockies' DJ LeMahieu after he was caught in a rundown while trying to advance from first to second base in the first inning of a baseball game against the Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Denver. less Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, left, reaches out to put the tag on Colorado Rockies' DJ LeMahieu after he was caught in a rundown while trying to advance from first to second base in the ... more Photo: David Zalubowski, AP

Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado, front, reacts after being called out on strikes by umpire CB Bucknor while facing Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zack Godley in the first inning of a baseball game against the Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Denver. less Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado, front, reacts after being called out on strikes by umpire CB Bucknor while facing Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zack Godley in the first inning of a baseball game ... more Photo: David Zalubowski, AP

Colorado Rockies' DJ LeMahieu, right, argues with first base umpire Fieldin Culbreth after he called out LeMahieu when he was caught in a rundown while trying to advance from first to second base in the first inning of a baseball game against the Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Denver. less Colorado Rockies' DJ LeMahieu, right, argues with first base umpire Fieldin Culbreth after he called out LeMahieu when he was caught in a rundown while trying to advance from first to second base in the first ... more Photo: David Zalubowski, AP

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zack Godley works against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning of a baseball game against the Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Denver. Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zack Godley works against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning of a baseball game against the Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Denver. Photo: David Zalubowski, AP

Arizona Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar follows the flight of his RBI-single off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez in the first inning of a baseball game against the Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Denver. less Arizona Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar follows the flight of his RBI-single off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez in the first inning of a baseball game against the Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in ... more Photo: David Zalubowski, AP

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zack Greinke reads in the empty stands before a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Denver. Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zack Greinke reads in the empty stands before a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Denver. Photo: David Zalubowski, AP

















DENVER (AP) — In a sixth-inning jam, German Marquez received a visit from his manager and a little advice: Don't do too much. Stay in the moment. Execute.

Bud Black might as well have been talking to his entire team as Colorado chases after its first division title.

Trevor Story hit a three-run homer during a six-run fifth inning, Marquez struck out 11 over seven masterful innings and the NL West-leading Rockies gained more separation with a 13-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.

The Rockies increased their lead to 1 1/2 games over the Los Angeles Dodgers, who lost 10-6 at Cincinnati. The Diamondbacks now trail by 3 1/2 games. This is the latest the Rockies have been alone atop the division since 1995.

"The magnitude of these games is maybe a little bit enlarged because of where we are in the season and the amount of focus on this part of the season. But our guys are responding," Black said. "They're focused. They know what's going on. They're aware of what's around them. It's a group that understands where they are."

David Dahl put the game out of reach with his first career grand slam in a seven-run seventh. Arizona has allowed 10 or more runs four times this season — three of those to Colorado.

Story provided the big blow with his 32nd homer on a fastball from Silvino Bracho after the reliever took over when starter Zack Godley (14-9) struggled with his command.

Marquez (12-9) had his blazing fastball and breaking ball working in recording his third straight double-digit strikeout performance. The hard-throwing righty now has 44 strikeouts spanning his last four starts, breaking the team record of 42 set by Pedro Astacio in 2000.

"Kind of expect that these days," Dahl said. "Feels like he strikes everyone out."

Marquez's confidence level is at an all-time high. Still, Black had a little talk with him in the sixth — just to settle him down. It worked as he struck out Steven Souza Jr. to end the threat.

"He's not doing anything special. He's being German Marquez," Black said. "He's repeating his delivery. He's hitting his spots. He's got good stuff. He's pitching with conviction."

Charlie Blackmon, Tony Wolters and DJ LeMahieu each had three hits for Colorado, which bounced back after dropping two of three to the Dodgers over the weekend.

Paul Goldschmidt celebrated his 31st birthday with a single and an RBI on a ground out. Goldschmidt has now reached base in 46 straight road games. His team has dropped three in a row.

"Frustration is high right now. It has been for several days," Diamondbacks Torey Lovullo said. "We are going to press on."

Godley was cruising along until the fifth when he kept trailing off to the side of the mound on his delivery maybe a little more than usual. With the bases loaded, he issued a four-pitch walk to LeMahieu that ended of his night.

"This was one of those games where somebody needed to step up," Godley said. "I did not do that."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: 3B Nolan Arenado has been getting treatment on his sore throwing shoulder. "There's only so much they can do and only make me feel so good," said Arenado, who went 0 for 4 with an RBI. "(Healing) comes with rest. There's no time to rest right now."

DESMOND MILESTONE

On Sept. 10, 2009, with Washington, Ian Desmond made his major league debut. On his nine-year anniversary, he hit a double to lead off the fifth and start the big rally.

"He was a young dynamic player with a skill set that you see present today," Black said.

GOOD BUDDIES

Arenado remembers competing against Goldschmidt in 2009 when he was at Casper of the rookie league and Goldschmidt with Missoula.

"I was playing third base with him hitting and I was terrified," Arenado said. "I was 18 and he was raking then, too. I was super scared."

FAMILIAR NAME

Marquez said he knows Astacio, who offers Marquez advice from time to time.

"It means a lot to me," Marquez said.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks RHP Zack Greinke (13-9, 3.08 ERA) faces a Rockies team Tuesday night he's beaten twice this season. The Rockies will throw RHP Antonio Senzatela (4-5, 4.92).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports