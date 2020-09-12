Oakland-Texas Runs

Rangers first. Leody Taveras walks. Isiah Kiner-Falefa reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Leody Taveras out at second. Nick Solak strikes out swinging. Joey Gallo walks. Isiah Kiner-Falefa to second. Rougned Odor homers to right field. Joey Gallo scores. Isiah Kiner-Falefa scores. Elvis Andrus singles to third base. Ronald Guzman homers to right field. Elvis Andrus scores. Eli White singles to deep right center field. Jeff Mathis pops out to second base to Tony Kemp.

5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 5, Athletics 0.

Athletics third. Vimael Machin doubles. Jonah Heim singles to shallow infield. Vimael Machin scores. Tony Kemp reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jonah Heim out at second. Tommy La Stella flies out to right field to Eli White. Marcus Semien strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 5, Athletics 1.

Athletics sixth. Tommy La Stella walks. Marcus Semien pops out to shallow infield to Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Ramon Laureano strikes out swinging. Matt Olson doubles. Tommy La Stella scores. Robbie Grossman strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rangers 5, Athletics 2.