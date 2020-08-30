https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Oakland-Houston-Runs-15525715.php Oakland-Houston Runs Published 2:17 pm EDT, Sunday, August 30, 2020 Recommended Video: Most Popular 1 One hospitalized after Derby crash 2 Bridgeport officials: Fairfield County at risk of coronavirus... 3 Lord + Taylor to close all stores, including four in CT 4 CT woman ties state record with ‘massive’ pike catch 5 Fire marshal: Seymour blaze ‘could have been much, much worse’ 6 The Dish: Jazzing it up at the Greenwich Historical Society 7 Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Selling Stylish Midcentury Modern Home View Comments © 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.